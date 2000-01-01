visit and experience cwu

Live
Kara Davis is the latest Central Washington University alumna to be honored for her classroom excellence. During a surprise, all-school assembly at Joe Mathias Elementary in Rogers, Arkansas, Davis, a... Read More
Putting their educations and hearts to work, Central Washington University students created special duffle bags, called Sweet Cases, for local children entering foster care. Student volunteers from t... Read More
Three. Two. One. LIFT OFF! Last summer, more than 40 excited campers in the Mars Rovers Summer Camp at Central Washington University executed a successful rocket launch. The camp was developed by CWU... Read More
Former Central Washington University President James "Jim" Brooks and his family noticed something missing from campus and were moved to action. The longtime CWU supporters' generosity resulted in two... Read More
Three Central Washington University students—all in the Army ROTC program—have found the world is their classroom. Junior-level cadet Joely Manning, from Olympia, went to Guyana, while Lacey ... Read More
Justin Rodriguez, a senior at Central Washington University, received a $50,000 EPA fellowship for his research in environmental chemistry. Rodriguez was the only person in Washington State, and one ... Read More
Alumna Katharine Lotze, staff photographer for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal, has had her photos of the Sand Fire north of Los Angeles picked up by the Associated Press and published across the cou... Read More
CWU’s student-run lifestyle magazine, Pulse, is a finalist for a national Pacemaker award, considered the Pulitzer Prize of college journalism. It is one of 22 publications in the running,... Read More