visit and experience cwu

Kara Davis is the latest Central Washington University alumna to be honored for her classroom excellence. During a surprise, all-school assembly at Joe Mathias Elementary in Rogers, Arkansas, Davis, a...

Three Central Washington University students—all in the Army ROTC program—have found the world is their classroom. Junior-level cadet Joely Manning, from Olympia, went to Guyana, while Lacey ...

Three. Two. One. LIFT OFF! Last summer, more than 40 excited campers in the Mars Rovers Summer Camp at Central Washington University executed a successful rocket launch. The camp was developed by CWU...

Former Central Washington University President James "Jim" Brooks and his family noticed something missing from campus and were moved to action. The longtime CWU supporters' generosity resulted in two...

CWU's student-run lifestyle magazine, Pulse, is a finalist for a national Pacemaker award, considered the Pulitzer Prize of college journalism. It is one of 22 publications in the running,...

Justin Rodriguez, a senior at Central Washington University, received a $50,000 EPA fellowship for his research in environmental chemistry. Rodriguez was the only person in Washington State, and one ...