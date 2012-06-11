visit and experience cwu

CWU Alumna Receives $25,000 Milken Family Foundation Education Award
Kara Davis is the latest Central Washington University alumna to be honored for her classroom excellence…Full Story
So what are you doing after class? Grab a cup of coffee in one of our coffee shops. Relax under a 100-year-old tree near the SURC. Stop in for a quick Spin class at the Recreation Center. Take a walk through Sarah Spurgeon Art Gallery or enjoy the latest exhibit in the Museum of Culture and Environment. The list goes on and on.
Our students are talented, hard-working and full of good ideas. We encourage and empower them to bring their ideas to life. Hands-on opportunities are what we're all about. Our students are busy doing things that matter. Take a look at the opportunites you'll have at Central Washington University.
Three Central Washington University students—all in the Army ROTC program—have found the world is their classroom…Full Story
June 10: Join us for commencement ceremonies at Tomlinson Stadium Saturday, June 10. We’ll host two ceremonies in Ellensburg, one at 9:30 a.m. and one at 1:00 p.m. Visit the commencement website for more details.
June 29-July 18: CWU Orientation runs through July. First-year students experience a two-day program where you’ll meet other new Wildcats and experience life on campus. Transfer students take part in a one-day program. Visit our Orientation website for more information.