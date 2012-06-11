Skip to body

Central Washington University

Our Secret Formula? Small classes + professors passionate about teaching + hands-on experience—in the field and around the world.

Explore Programs

More than 300 majors, minors, and specializations.

CWU By The Numbers

300+

Sunny Days

1891

Year Founded

125+

Degree Programs

25

Average Class Size

3K

1 YR. Average Tuition

19-1

Student/Faculty Ratio

visit and experience cwu

So what are you doing after class? Grab a cup of coffee in one of our coffee shops. Relax under a 100-year-old tree near the SURC. Stop in for a quick Spin class at the Recreation Center. Take a walk through Sarah Spurgeon Art Gallery or enjoy the latest exhibit in the Museum of Culture and Environment. The list goes on and on.

Virtual Tour

Live on Campus

Admissions

Explore Downtown

HANDS-ON LEARNING

Our students are talented, hard-working and full of good ideas. We encourage and empower them to bring their ideas to life. Hands-on opportunities are what we're all about. Our students are busy doing things that matter. Take a look at the opportunites you'll have at Central Washington University.

Wildcat Athletes

Online Programs

Graduate Studies

Global Learning

Support CWU

Get Involved
  • News
  • Events
  • Academic Calendar

CWU Alumna Receives $25,000 Milken Family Foundation Education Award

Kara Davis is the latest Central Washington University alumna to be honored for her classroom excellence…

Full Story

CWU Army ROTC cadets participate in specialized international training

Three Central Washington University students—all in the Army ROTC program—have found the world is their classroom…

Full Story

CWU Headlines
CWU in the news, making headlines!

More News

Commencement

June 10: Join us for commencement ceremonies at Tomlinson Stadium Saturday, June 10. We’ll host two ceremonies in Ellensburg, one at 9:30 a.m. and one at 1:00 p.m. Visit the commencement website for more details.

CWU Summer

June 29-July 18: CWU Orientation runs through July. First-year students experience a two-day program where you’ll meet other new Wildcats and experience life on campus. Transfer students take part in a one-day program. Visit our Orientation website for more information.

Today's Events
Concerts, Lectures, Sports, Things to do and See at CWU

ASCWU Public Meeting
2/3 - 9:00AM
The Executive Orders and What We Know: an informative open house presented by OISP
2/3 - 10:00AM
Big Read Kick-Off Event
2/3 - 6:00PM
Seafarers concert
2/3 - 7:00PM
More Events

Date

Event

Feb. 1
Spring Advising Begins
 
Feb. 15
 
President’s Day Holiday
 
Feb. 16 - Mar. 11
 
Register for Spring Quarter
 
Mar. 11
 
Classes End Winter Quarter
 
Mar. 14 - 17
 
Winter Quarter Finals
 
Mar. 17
 
End of Winter Quarter
 
Mar. 19 - 25
 
Spring Break
 
Mar. 21
 
Open Enrollment Spring Quarter
 
Mar. 29
 
Classes Begin Spring Quarter
 
Apr. 4
 
Spring Tuition and Fees Due
 
May 2 - Jun. 22
 
Register for Summer Quarter
 
May 9 - Jun. 3
 
Register for Fall Quarter (returning students)
 
May 30
 
Memorial Day Holiday
 
Jun. 3
 
Classes End Spring Quarter
 
Jun. 6 - 9
 
Spring Quarter Finals
 
Jun. 9
 
End of Spring Quarter
 
Jun. 11 & 12
 
Commencement
Virtual Tour

Take the Next Step...

Admissions@cwu.edu